City of Lubbock declares July as golf...

City of Lubbock declares July as golf cart safety awareness month

7 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The City of Lubbock is declaring July as Golf Cart Safety Awareness Month at a short presentation at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30 in City Hall, Council Chambers. At the presentation, a special recognition will be read, and Tim Siegel and the Lubbock Police Department will be present to make remarks and answer questions.

