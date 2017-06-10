City leaders uneasy over some special session items
Gov. Greg Abbott listed 20 items he'd like to see state legislators address after he called them to meet again for what could be a 30-day special session that starts next month. Seemingly as many items had to do with decisions typically made at the municipal level rather than the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May '17
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May '17
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC