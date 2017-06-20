Church cleans damage, investigators closing Lubbock intersection...
A church is cleaning up the damage while investigators plan to close a Central Lubbock street after what police say was a two-vehicle crash stemming from a street race that left five juveniles injured and a 15-year-old arrested. From about 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Lubbock Police Department accident investigators will shut down 58th Street between avenues U and W as they continue to look at a Tuesday morning crash that left one person in serious condition, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
