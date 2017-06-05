Chasco punishment hearing reset after...

Chasco punishment hearing reset after indecency conviction

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A punishment hearing initially set for Tuesday has been reset for a 46-year-old Lubbock man convicted of inappropriately touching a girl in 2004. A new hearing date in the 140th District Court has not yet been set for Domingo Chasco, who was found guilty by a jury Friday of a second-degree felony count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, court officials said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC