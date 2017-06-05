Chasco punishment hearing reset after indecency conviction

A punishment hearing initially set for Tuesday has been reset for a 46-year-old Lubbock man convicted of inappropriately touching a girl in 2004. A new hearing date in the 140th District Court has not yet been set for Domingo Chasco, who was found guilty by a jury Friday of a second-degree felony count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, court officials said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.