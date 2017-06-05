Cameo Belez holds her certificate from Governor Greg Abbott
Tuesday was a special celebration for some teenagers here in Lubbock who are a part of Buckner Children and Family Services "Fostering Youth Independence" program, otherwise known as FYI. Twenty foster teens from that program just graduated from high school or received a GED, and their hard work was recognized at the Hope Chest Celebration.
