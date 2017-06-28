Brady sworn in, new officers elected at Lubbock ISD board meeting
Local attorney Zach Brady was sworn in Wednesday morning as a trustee at a special meeting of the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees. Judge Les Hatch led Brady through the oath of office before the new trustee took time to introduce his family.
