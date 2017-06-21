Attorney: Baby struck by father in ab...

Attorney: Baby struck by father in abuse case discharged from Lubbock hospital

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 6-week-old girl admitted to a Lubbock hospital for severe head trauma allegedly stemming from abuse by her father has been discharged and is recovering, an attorney for the state told a foster care judge Wednesday morning. Judge Kevin Hart had asked about the girl's condition during an adversary hearing for the state's motion to remove the girl and her 13-month old brother from their parents, 18-year-old Matthew Liford, and 36-year-old Ashley Liford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May '17 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC