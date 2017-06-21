Attorney: Baby struck by father in abuse case discharged from Lubbock hospital
A 6-week-old girl admitted to a Lubbock hospital for severe head trauma allegedly stemming from abuse by her father has been discharged and is recovering, an attorney for the state told a foster care judge Wednesday morning. Judge Kevin Hart had asked about the girl's condition during an adversary hearing for the state's motion to remove the girl and her 13-month old brother from their parents, 18-year-old Matthew Liford, and 36-year-old Ashley Liford.
