ASCO All Star Football Classic Game 6-3-17

Caprock's Zach Encinias runs the ball for the blue team during the ASCO football All Star game on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Lowrey Field in Lubbock, Texas. Levelland's Nick Gerber looks to pass for the red team during the ASCO football All Star game on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Lowrey Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.