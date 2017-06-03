ASCO All Star Football Classic Game 6-3-17
Caprock's Zach Encinias runs the ball for the blue team during the ASCO football All Star game on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Lowrey Field in Lubbock, Texas. Levelland's Nick Gerber looks to pass for the red team during the ASCO football All Star game on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Lowrey Field in Lubbock, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Sat
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC