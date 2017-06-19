Arrest warrant: Man in Lubbock sexual assault cases abducted woman at knifepoint
A woman told police the man who forced himself last week into her North Lubbock apartment held a knife to her throat and told her they were going to have "consensual sex" before he repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest warrant released Monday. She said she escaped from her apartment while the man slept in her bed, believing she was cooking for him, the warrant states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May '17
|NAME
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC