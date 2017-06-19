Arrest warrant: Man in Lubbock sexual...

Arrest warrant: Man in Lubbock sexual assault cases abducted woman at knifepoint

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A woman told police the man who forced himself last week into her North Lubbock apartment held a knife to her throat and told her they were going to have "consensual sex" before he repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest warrant released Monday. She said she escaped from her apartment while the man slept in her bed, believing she was cooking for him, the warrant states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 3 Footing the Bill 4
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May 23 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May 23 Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May '17 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May '17 NAME 7
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC