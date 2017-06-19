Arrest warrant: Man in Lubbock sexual assault cases abducted woman at knifepoint

A woman told police the man who forced himself last week into her North Lubbock apartment held a knife to her throat and told her they were going to have "consensual sex" before he repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest warrant released Monday. She said she escaped from her apartment while the man slept in her bed, believing she was cooking for him, the warrant states.

