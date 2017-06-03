Annual Parade of Homes showcases new areas, trends
It's a dream that Reed, the parade chairman for the 62nd annual Parade of Homes, said local homebuilders are hoping to help people - especially young, prospective first-time home buyers - achieve. From June 10-25, the West Texas Homebuilders Association invites patrons to walk through 31 homes in four building developments to see the newest trends in homebuilding and design.
