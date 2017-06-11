Amarillo Sen. Kel Seliger says timing...

Amarillo Sen. Kel Seliger says timing wrong to study I-27 expansion

Legislation to study the expansion of Interstate 27 south to Laredo fizzled out during the recently adjourned 85th Legislature, and Amarillo's senator voted against it in protest. State Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, was one of only two senators to vote against a Senate bill requiring the Texas Department of Transportation to study extending I-27 beyond its current terminus in Lubbock - a project hailed by many as a boon to West Texas.

