Accident Investigators mapping out a crash site at 82nd and Avenue U
Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department closed off the intersection of 82nd and Avenue U for a couple of hours to continue investigating Monday night's crash which sent six people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. Detective Cecil Garcia with the Accident Investigation Division says this unit is called out to deadly or potentially fatal accidents.
