Accident Investigation Team Called to N Loop 289 Incident Sunday Morning

11 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Lubbock Police Department's accident investigation team is looking into an incident along North Loop 289. One person has died along the road but an LPD officer tells KCBD no vehicles were involved.

