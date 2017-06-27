A photo of a pile of wings from desert termites in a north Lubbock neighborhood
Viewers reached out to us asking about the insects this week, including one viewer who sent us a photo of a giant pile of bug wings near a sidewalk in North Lubbock. Tim Gafford, President of Gafford Pest Control Services, says these wings are from swarms of what they refer to as desert termites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jun 23
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC