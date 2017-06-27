A photo of a pile of wings from deser...

A photo of a pile of wings from desert termites in a north Lubbock neighborhood

Viewers reached out to us asking about the insects this week, including one viewer who sent us a photo of a giant pile of bug wings near a sidewalk in North Lubbock. Tim Gafford, President of Gafford Pest Control Services, says these wings are from swarms of what they refer to as desert termites.

