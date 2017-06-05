$40K in cash found in ceiling as domestic disturbance call leads to marijuana bust

A domestic disturbance call in May to a north Lubbock home led to the seizure of nearly $40,000 in cash that police investigators believe was the profits a 21-year-old man made from trafficking marijuana concentrate products. Austin Edward Cooper, faces first-degree felony count of possession of a penalty grade 2 controlled substance and a third-degree felony count of money laundering, according to jail records, which describe Cooper as a student.

