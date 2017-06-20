20 years later, new generation of Har...

20 years later, new generation of Harry Potter fans

K'lyssa Moore wasn't that much older than the elementary school students she now teaches when she first fell in love with Harry Potter soon after the books first started coming out. The 28-year-old reads at least part of the first book to her classes, and isn't at all surprised when they fall under the spell of the boy wizard, just like she did, and are endlessly curious about what happens next, just like she was.

