1 arrested following SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock
At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of 48th Street after they were notified in regard to a wanted subject, later identified as Ables, in the area, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. "On that warrant," Pelt said, "it cautioned that he could possibly be armed and dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May '17
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC