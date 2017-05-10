Windy, cooler on Thursday, sunny skies for Mother's Day
The system that brought us severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will now make it windy and cooler on Thursday. As the system moves across the Panhandle it will push a cold front through the South Plains with gusty northerly winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC