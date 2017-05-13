Whataburger hosts "Oh Whata Night" fu...

Whataburger hosts "Oh Whata Night" fundraiser to benefit Lubbock Cooper Band

9 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Whataburger is hosting an "Oh Whata Night" fundraiser to benefit the Lubbock Cooper Band at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at 8226 University Ave. Customers can show their support for the band by enjoying their favorite menu items, and 20 percent of Whataburger's sales will be donated to the organization, according to a press release. "Whataburger believes in investing in the communities we call home," said Whataburger Director of Operations Ene Cedillos Jr. "We're fortunate to have the most generous customers, and with their help, we're so proud to support Lubbock Cooper Band."

Lubbock, TX

