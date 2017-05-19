TxDOT and Lubbock County officials launch annual Click It or Ticket campaign

With the help of local officials and first responders, the Texas Department of Transportation launched the agency's 15th annual two-week long "Click It or Ticket" campaign at the Lubbock County Courthouse gazebo on Friday morning. Ed Goebel, TxDOT director of construction, said the statewide initiative which runs from May 22 to June 4 was implemented to warn motorists and passengers of the consequences of not wearing a seatbelt.

