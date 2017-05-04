Trash truck dumps load after driver notices fire, nearby wastewater truck helps

There is no word on what caused a fire to break out in the back of a trash truck Friday afternoon, but when the driver noticed it, he pulled into an empty lot near 82nd Street and I-27 and dumped the trash load. Around the same time, a City of Lubbock wastewater truck was passing by and the driver saw what was going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.