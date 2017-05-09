Tornado warning issued in western cou...

Tornado warning issued in western counties; severe storms rolling into South Plains

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A storm system brewing in eastern New Mexico and the western South Plains is expected to hit Lubbock Tuesday evening and stick around until at least Wednesday morning. UPDATE 7:04 p.m.: A tornado warning was issued for south central Bailey County and northeastern Cochran County until 7:30 p.m. At 6:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lehman, or 6 miles southwest of Morton, moving east at 25 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Mon sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 3 Sexyjock5 6
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
News With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com... Apr 16 xray45 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lubbock County was issued at May 09 at 10:55PM CDT

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC