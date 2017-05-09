Tornado warning issued in western counties; severe storms rolling into South Plains

A storm system brewing in eastern New Mexico and the western South Plains is expected to hit Lubbock Tuesday evening and stick around until at least Wednesday morning. UPDATE 7:04 p.m.: A tornado warning was issued for south central Bailey County and northeastern Cochran County until 7:30 p.m. At 6:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lehman, or 6 miles southwest of Morton, moving east at 25 mph.

