Tornado Warning for Cochran County extended until 10 p.m.
Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Mon
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC