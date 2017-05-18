This is life': Leaders hope new trees...

This is life': Leaders hope new trees, beautification take root through Lubbock

Dozens of people gathered on a warm, windy Thursday afternoon to dedicate trees for a beautification project at Mae Simmons Park that organizers hope will spread roots through the community A total of 22 trees were initially selected for the Canyon Lakes Trail System Beautification Project. Many of the trees are native to Texas and are resilient in harsh environmental conditions, according to Lubbock Parks and Recreation.

