Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti, Lubbock man among those indicted in fraud, bribery case

A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday on two felony charges stemming from a federal investigation into some of a San Antonio-based state senator's alleged business dealings. State Sen. Carlos Uresti, accused of misleading a former client who invested in a company in which Uresti has a financial stake, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 charges over his involvement in the alleged investment Ponzi scheme - in addition to a separate indictment alleging bribery.

