Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Littlefield
The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday at a residence in Littlefield. At approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were executing a search warrant on the residence when the suspect was shot by a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Deputy.
