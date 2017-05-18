Texas appellate court overturns Lubbo...

Texas appellate court overturns Lubbock man's 38-year sentence in 2015 aggravated robbery

A Texas appellate court determined a Lubbock judge's comments during trial showed he violated a 21-year-old Lubbock man's due process rights and reversed his conviction and 38-year sentence for beating with a metal pipe a 67-year-old man during a 2015 robbery. Jordan Burrell will be returning to the 140th District Court for a new trial after justices with the Seventh District Court of Appeals of Texas reversed Judge Jim Bob Darnell's Oct. 26 judgment.

