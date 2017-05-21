Sunday surprise: Lubbock soldier surprises kids with homecoming
Air Force Tech Sgt. Madaleno "Mal" Martinez surprised his daughters on Sunday at the First Church of the Nazarene by coming home from the Middle East earlier than expected.
