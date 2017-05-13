Standard Supply hosts grand opening for new South Lubbock location May 17
Standard Supply is announcing the opening of its newest Lubbock location at 11 a.m. May 17 at 5625 130th St. The company is a Texan-owned air conditioning and heating distributor founded in 1946, according to a press release. Standard Supply, which received a Top 20 Distributors in the Nation Award in 2016, offer sAmana Heating and AC equipment sold only through licensed HVAC contractors.
