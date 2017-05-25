South Plains hits 100 degrees, first time in 2017
Here are some other communities on the south plains that have topped the 100 degree mark: 101 in Fluvanna and Jayton; 102 in Gail and Post; 104 in Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry and Paducah. The heat will continue on Friday and Saturday, but the afternoon highs, at least in Lubbock, should stay just below 100 degrees.
