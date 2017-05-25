South Plains hits 100 degrees, first ...

South Plains hits 100 degrees, first time in 2017

Here are some other communities on the south plains that have topped the 100 degree mark: 101 in Fluvanna and Jayton; 102 in Gail and Post; 104 in Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry and Paducah. The heat will continue on Friday and Saturday, but the afternoon highs, at least in Lubbock, should stay just below 100 degrees.

