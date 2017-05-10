Source: KCBD

A push alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff at the Texas Tech campus warning them of a shooting that happened near the campus. However, Lubbock police have not been able to confirm a report of a shooting, but they were able to say an assault occurred.

