Severe weather brings tornadoes, road closures and power outages to the South Plains
Reported power outages and road closures affected portions of the South Plains as severe weather and tornadic activity swept through the region on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Lubbock Power & Light is reporting 31 power outages, while Xcel Energy's electric outage map is showing about 56 customers are without service in Floydada and Lockney, with one customer affected in Levelland.
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Mon
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
