Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Lubbock, Northwestern Crosby County

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lubbock County in northwestern Texas, Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas until 5:30 p.m. At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lorenzo, or 13 miles northeast of Slaton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

