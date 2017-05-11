See what's going on at area churches

The community is invited to attend the Ceta Canyon Camp and Retreat Center open house on Sunday and May 21 in Happy. Beginning at 2 p.m., the two-hour event at 37201 FM 1721 in Happy will highlight the summer youth camp program for grades second through 12th by giving people a first-hand look at the activities for free.

