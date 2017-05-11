See what's going on at area churches
The community is invited to attend the Ceta Canyon Camp and Retreat Center open house on Sunday and May 21 in Happy. Beginning at 2 p.m., the two-hour event at 37201 FM 1721 in Happy will highlight the summer youth camp program for grades second through 12th by giving people a first-hand look at the activities for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC