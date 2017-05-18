Residential streets in Southwest Lubbock get micro-surfacing

Residential streets in the area bordered by Quaker Avenue and Slide Road between South Loop 289 and 82nd Street will be micro-surfaced beginning today. The work by Intermountain Slurry Seal for the city of Lubbock will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for approximately two to three weeks, dependent upon weather.

