Ranching Heritage Center honors volunteer Ranch Hosts

National Ranching Heritage Center Executive Director Jim Bret Campbell, right, congratulates Mike West for being named Ranch Host of the Year during a recent volunteer appreciation dinner. During a recent dinner spotlighting West, 34 other Ranch Hosts who reenact life as it was known on the cattle ranches of this region's past, also were honored with service pins for their years as volunteers.

