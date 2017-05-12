Police welcome new class, honor civilians for chase, praise officer for Villa Town response
The Lubbock Police Department honored a pair of civilians and several of its own and welcomed in a new class of officers Friday afternoon during a graduation and awards ceremony. Two Lubbockites were praised for helping police catch fleeing suspects while another officer was honored for his response to a recent shooting at the Villa Town Motel during the department's graduation ceremony for the 2017A Lateral Class at the police headquarters downtown.
