Police welcome new class, honor civil...

Police welcome new class, honor civilians for chase, praise officer for Villa Town response

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock Police Department honored a pair of civilians and several of its own and welcomed in a new class of officers Friday afternoon during a graduation and awards ceremony. Two Lubbockites were praised for helping police catch fleeing suspects while another officer was honored for his response to a recent shooting at the Villa Town Motel during the department's graduation ceremony for the 2017A Lateral Class at the police headquarters downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Self Segration Alive and Well 12 hr Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) Thu NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC