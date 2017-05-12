Police welcome new class, honor civilians for chase, praise officer for Villa Town response

The Lubbock Police Department honored a pair of civilians and several of its own and welcomed in a new class of officers Friday afternoon during a graduation and awards ceremony. Two Lubbockites were praised for helping police catch fleeing suspects while another officer was honored for his response to a recent shooting at the Villa Town Motel during the department's graduation ceremony for the 2017A Lateral Class at the police headquarters downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.