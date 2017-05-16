Police: 1 shot, 1 at large following shooting over girl at Lubbock gas station
One person is injured and another is on the loose after a shooting that police say was over an unknown woman at a Stripes convenience store Tuesday morning in Central Lubbock. At about 2:20 a.m., Lubbock police responded to a report of gunshots at a home in the 600 block of 29th Street, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
