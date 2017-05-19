Plainview man killed, Lubbock man injured in Castro County van rollover

A Plainview man is dead and a Lubbock man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Thursday in Castro County. Michael Rinne, a 26-year-old from Plainview, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 3:55 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 86 just east of Nazareth, DPS Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.