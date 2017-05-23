Officers participating in Special Olympics torch run send-off Wednesday morning
Officers will carry the Flame of Hope through Lubbock on their way to Arlington for the 2017 Special Olympics Texas state summer games competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|7 hr
|Army Vet
|2
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|Tue
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|Tue
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC