McMillan named new VP, Lending for Centennial BANK
C. Brett McDowell, Centennial BANK chief lending officer, has announced the recent hiring of VTabor McMillan as vice president, lending. McMillan is originally from West Texas, and he earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Lubbock Christian University, according to a press release.
