Man suffers serious injuries after falling into trench at North Lubbock construction site

A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly slipping into a 15-feet-deep trench Thursday morning at a construction site near Lubbock's Canyon Lakes area. Shortly before 10 a.m., first responders were called to a construction site near Avenue P and Cesar E. Chavez Drive after a worker fell into the trench and landed on his back, said LFR Battalion Chief Steve Holland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.