Man sentenced to 8 years for domestic assault; murder, kidnapping charges dismissed
Billy Jack Limbaugh Jr., 45, pleaded guilty to domestic assault with priors Thursday morning and was sentenced to eight years in prison. The other charges against him, including murder, kidnapping and sexual assault, were dismissed.
