Man critically injured in shooting involving Lubbock deputy; Texas Rangers investigating
A man remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after an officer-related shooting involving a Lubbock County Sheriff's officer Friday in Lamb County. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting that took place about 10 p.m. Friday as officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Littlefield, according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|17 hr
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC