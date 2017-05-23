Lubbock woman injured in two-vehicle crash south of Shallowater
At about 11 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of FM 2641 and FM 179 after a semi-tractor trailer driven by 68-year-old Randy Alexander of Sundown reportedly crashed into a Ford Expedition as both traveled southbound on 179, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez.
