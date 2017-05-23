Lubbock weather: From cool and wet to upper 90s and dry
Charles Aldrich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lubbock, said it should start to warm up, with temperatures getting close to triple digits by Thursday. Lubbock received 0.14 inches of rain and Wolfforth 0.12 inches from Tuesday's showers.
