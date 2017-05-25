Lubbock tops 250K, county breaks 300K mark in latest Census estimate
And while Lubbock wasn't among the fastest growing, the Hub City and Lubbock County still reached some new milestones in the new estimates. The city broke the 250,000-barrier, with a 2016 estimate of 252,506 people - nearly 4,000 more than the estimate of 248,665 for the previous year.
