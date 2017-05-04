Lubbock residents march for reform of...

Lubbock residents march for reform of marijuana laws

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Lubbock became part of a global march on Sunday as dozens took to the streets to show support for marijuana reform and awareness. Lubbock's march was put on by Hub City NORML, which stands for National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

