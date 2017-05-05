Lubbock police: Silver Alert issued f...

Lubbock police: Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Officials have discontinued a Silver Alert after a 66-year-old man after he was safely located on Friday morning when he reportedly went missing from a Central Lubbock nursing home on Thursday. Manuel Villarreal, 66, was located shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and Avenue F, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 3 Sexyjock5 6
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 3 Laredo 3
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
News With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com... Apr 16 xray45 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC