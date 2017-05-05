Lubbock police: Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered man

Officials have discontinued a Silver Alert after a 66-year-old man after he was safely located on Friday morning when he reportedly went missing from a Central Lubbock nursing home on Thursday. Manuel Villarreal, 66, was located shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and Avenue F, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

