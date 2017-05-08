Lubbock police locate vehicle of woma...

Lubbock police locate vehicle of woman reported missing more than 600 miles away

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Two days after a South Texas woman was reported missing, officials located the 66-year-old woman's vehicle more than 600 miles away in Lubbock. The Palm Valley Police Department received a report at 1:30 p.m. Saturday that Alice Myers, 66, was missing, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Mon sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 3 Sexyjock5 6
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
News With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com... Apr 16 xray45 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lubbock County was issued at May 09 at 10:55PM CDT

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC